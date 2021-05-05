Sweet and personable 13-year-old Destiny looking for her ‘Forever Home’

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Destiny is a sweet, personable, and respectful young lady who would love to find her forever home close to where she grew up so that she can be closer to her brothers who have aged out of foster care. She is looking forward to beginning in-person school, so she can start playing sports.

She enjoys basketball, softball, and volleyball. She also enjoys watching TikTok and makeup tutorials on YouTube. Destiny loves dogs and hopes to one day have a husky. She also loves to dance, and the contemporary style of dance is her favorite. Destiny loves pizza and lasagna, and her idea of a fun time is watching movies or getting her favorite food and just hanging out.

Family Profile

Destiny will do best in a two-parent household that has other children. The most important thing for her is feeling that she is connected within a family unit. She wants to feel included and accepted. Destiny enjoys being a part of a family and is looking for a family that she can have a close bond with. She enjoys being included and loves to sit around and laugh with her family and friends. Her forever family will provide a positive relationship that will help guide her as she navigates her teenage years.

About Me

“I am funny, adorable, sassy, well rounded and spunky.”

To inquire about Destiny, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.