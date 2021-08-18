Sweet & spunky, 16-year-old Grace looking for her forever family

Ella, who prefers to go by “Grace,” is a sweet, talkative, spunky, and loving child. She likes to be active and enjoys going to the mall or the movies, or even just talking on the phone. Grace enjoys playing games and watching TV. She loves spending time with her foster family and really enjoys individual attention.

Grace is determined, strong-willed, and independent. At times she can be easily distracted and needs some redirection. Grace enjoys learning and benefits from some extra support in math. Grace is diagnosed with Spina Bifida. She is also diagnosed with Hydrocephaly, Renal Agenesis, and Chiari Malformation. She is able to walk with the aid of arm crutches. Grace has a fighting spirit and is a very active child. She eagerly embraces each day.

Desired Family Profile

Grace will do well in a resourceful family who has a strong support system. She will benefit from a family who will provide unconditional love, attention, and strong guidance. Grace will thrive in a family who has previous experience working with children with medical needs. Above all there must be a firm commitment to care for Grace through adulthood and support her through any challenges that may arise in her future.

About Me

I am sweet and I love to watch movies.

To inquire about Ella Grace, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.