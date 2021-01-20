11-year-old Asi’h looking for her Forever Family

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Asi’h is a vibrant and happy youth who likes to cut up and act goofy with people. She is a funny and artistic child. At times, Asi’h can be clumsy. She can be a little shy and timid at first, but once you get to know her, she has a great personality.

She loves to take pictures and has an interest in photography. Although, Asi’h can be quiet at times, once she is comfortable, she likes to play and talk. Asi’h is a very smart child. She enjoys coloring and reading too. Asi’h enjoys to roller skate, she likes singing, and creating art projects.

Family Profile

Asi’h will be a good addition to any family who will embrace her artistic side and support her in exploring that strength. She will thrive in a family who will provide her with structure and be transparent with her on the rules and expectations which are in place in the home.

She will greatly benefit from a family who is knowledgeable about Type 1 Diabetes or is willing to learn. Asi’h wishes to have some sort of contact with her siblings, once she is adopted into her forever home and family. She will need a family who will be patient with her and love her unconditionally.

About Me

I want a family and a home environment that will be “my refuge” and be there for me.

To inquire about Asi’h please contact askus@2ingage.org