11-year-old Hudson looking for his ‘Forever Family’

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Hudson is an affectionate young boy who loves to play with Legos and video games. He likes action figure characters, such as Spider-Man. He enjoys reading comic books and loves going swimming.

Hudson is a bright child who does well academically. He longs for someone to care for and protect him from what he perceives as a hostile and dangerous world. Hudson is a trusting, positive, imaginative, and sweet child. Having friends is very important to him, and he gets along well with other children. Hudson enjoys playing games and collecting Pokémon cards. His favorite food is chicken nuggets, and he dislikes spaghetti. Hudson’s favorite colors are orange, green, blue, black, and red.

Family Profile

Hudson needs love and attention from his forever family. He will benefit from a family who enjoys both outdoor and indoor activities. Hudson’s family will be patient with him as he transitions into his forever family.

About Me

Once you get to know me, I will warm up to you.

To inquire about Hudson, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.