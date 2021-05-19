11-year-old Kadee looking for her ‘Forever Family’

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Kadee is a very caring girl. She enjoys dancing, singing, talking, and hanging out with friends. She also enjoys country music, and her favorite singers are Maddie and Tae, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, and Katy Perry.

Kadee likes to have friends over and play board games, especially Monopoly. Her favorite type of food is Chinese food, and her favorite subject in school is math.

She benefits from some additional support in reading and finds that her grades improve when she is in a very structured environment with a consistent schedule. Kadee enjoys putting together arts and crafts and drawing. She finds it amusing when people act silly. She is a sociable child who enjoys being active.

Kadee would love to be adopted and be a part of a forever family who will provide structure for her!

Family Profile

Kadee’s forever family will provide a loving home with structure and guidelines. Having structure and guidelines will help her thrive in school and the home. She has expressed a desire to be the only child in the home, but she can get along well with other children and would be fine with siblings. She is sociable and enjoys being very active, so an active family will be best. Her forever family will focus on her individual interests. Kadee’s forever family will be strong advocates for her in the education system and ensure her needs are met.

About Me

I’m good when I want to be… I love singing, dancing, and talking. I love drawing and crafts. My favorite type of music is country music!

To inquire about Kadee, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.