15-year-old Juan loves to make people laugh, help find his Forever Family

Juan is a very sweet and loving child who enjoys all things outdoors, but particularly racing his bike. Juan loves to make people laugh. He is alwaysd oing something to make you smile. He is a very active youth, but can also be completely content sitting on the couch playing video games. Juan does best when he has a solid peer group around him. Some of his favorite activities include going out to the movies with peers, eating out, and playing football. Juan does very well in school. He does need a little bit of assistance with math and reading. He does well with animals in the home. Juan is known to be shy at first but once you get to know him, you can’t resist that sweet smile.

Family Profile

One of Juan’s top wishes is to be a part of a forever family. He needs someone who is very committed and understanding, who will assist him in reaching his goals. The ideal family for Juan will provide an active lifestyle.

About Me

I love to make people laugh.

To inquire about Juan, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.