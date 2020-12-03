16-year-old Brendan looking for his ‘Forever Family’

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Brendan is very intelligent, sweet, and funny. He is a polite and respectful youth. Brendan is also very open and honest. Part of his charm is that he has no filter – he says whatever is on his mind!

Due to being quirky and talkative in nature, Brendan sometimes has trouble building

relationships with his peers. Brendan is diagnosed with Autism and continues to learn

appropriate social skills to successfully engage in social activities.

Brendan can also be easily distracted, but he benefits well from redirection. Some of Brendan’s interests are video games, swimming and football. Brendan enjoys learning and does well in school. He is very motivated and completes all his classwork.

Family Profile

Brendan will do well in a family that offers patience and understanding. The family for Brendan

will be committed and willing to access the resources he needs to be successful. The ideal

family for Brendan will provide love and dedication to help Brendan reach his goals.



About Me

I am a talkative youth who loves video games and being outside. I am looking for someone who

I can call family that can help me and guide me.



To inquire about Brendan, please contact Beverly Hutchins at askus@2ingage.org.