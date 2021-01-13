16-year-old Nala looking for her forever family

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Nala has a strong exterior, and yet a gentle, loving, and compassionate heart. She can be shy when she first meets someone but quickly warms up to new people.

She fills the room with her silly wit and humor. Nala is capable of forming lasting relationships that are appropriate with children, peers, and adults.

She appreciates when other’s act kindly toward her. Nala loves animals and drawing. She is also a big plant lover and enjoys growing plants as a hobby.

Nala plans on attending college but is unsure of what career path she will pursue yet. She enjoys getting her nails and hair done, as well as going shopping and hanging out with her friends.

Family Profile

Nala prefers to be the oldest child in the home, if not the only child in the home. She hopes that her adoptive family will have pets, as she loves animals.

She also hopes that her forever family is interested in gardening and growing plants. Nala prefers to live in a bigger city, and not in the country, as she likes to be close to where there are many different activities available.

Nala will do best in a household with clear expectations, boundaries, and respect. She will thrive in a home with positive role models whom she can look up to and emulate in her future.

She also would ask that her future family be willing to allow her contact with her siblings as her siblings mean the world to her and has deep compassion for them.

To inquire about Nala please contact askus@2ingage.org