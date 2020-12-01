Children In Need, Need You

One of the best parts of the holiday season is giving back and spreading good cheer. Help us do just that with our Giving Tree for children in foster care. We’re aiming to put gifts under the tree for more than 600 kids in foster care, but we can’t do it alone!

Here’s how you can help in 3 easy steps:



1. Click the link for your city to go to our invitation page on SignUp.com: Wichita Falls – https://signup.com/login/entry/585324846056 Graham – https://signup.com/login/entry/1256993903901948090 Sweetwater – https://signup.com/login/entry/577006382175514076 Abilene – https://signup.com/login/entry/5082325320101

Brownwood – https://signup.com/login/entry/29702221567248808



2. Enter your email address: (You will NOT need to register for an account on SignUp.com)

3. Sign up! SignUp.com will send you an automated confirmation and reminders. Easy!

Every little bit counts towards giving a child in need a holiday season to remember.

