Join us in the months of November and December as we focus on creating awareness and changing the lives of the children in our community. Together, we can make a difference.

Each week, we will feature “Foster Facts” on KRBC’s Facebook page. The topics will include: What does it require to foster/adopt? How will this change your home? How will this effect other children in your home? We will feature 9 different facts from November 1 – December 31