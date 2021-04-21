Fun-loving, 14-year-old Ja’Viera looking for forever family

CHILD PROFILE

Ja’Viera is an outgoing and talkative youth who likes to joke around and entertain those around him. Ja’Viera likes Mexican food and seafood. A few of the activities Ja’Viera enjoys include playing basketball, riding his bike, and fishing. Ja’Viera also enjoys playing video games on his X-Box and baking. In school, Ja’Viera makes good grades and enjoys science and physical education. At times, Ja’Viera can become distracted and needs prompting to get back on task. He is learning to utilize his coping skills and has made a lot of progress.

FAMILY PROFILE

Ja’Viera is working through the process and idea of being adopted and what this means for him. He has begun to express excitement about this possibility. Ja’Viera will benefit from a strong family who sets clear boundaries and is willing to provide a stable home environment for him. He needs a family who will allow him to maintain communication with his younger siblings as they are very important to him. The ideal family will be patient and provide Ja’Viera with guidance, understanding and acceptance as he continues working on his behavior and the prospect of being adopted.

ABOUT ME

I love to play basketball and football. I really like to joke around and make people laugh. Family is very important to me.