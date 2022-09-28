Profile

Asih is a bright, intelligent young lady who is adored by her caregivers. She has a very good sense of humor and generally stays pretty positive.

Future of the Family: Asih, 14

Church attendance is very important to Asih and she hopes to continue attending a Christian service wherever she is placed.

This 14-year-old likes to listen to music, sing and watching movies – particularly comedies.

Asih is a great student and finished her last school year with all As and Bs.

She bonds quickly with adults and has several friends in her peer group. She can come across “sassy” at times but is easily redirected.

She enjoys basketball, volleyball, track, and cheerleading. She knows how to crotchet and has participated in 4H competitions. She loves all animals and would love a family who has animals in the home.

Asih longs for a family to give her a permanent home. She is hopeful to find a connection to a family soon.

Family Profile

Asih’s forever family will embrace her artistic side and support her in exploring that strength.

Her family will provide her with structure and be transparent with her on the rules and expectations which are in place in the home.

Having a family with knowledge on health, diabetes and low-carb diet is important – helping Asih make healthy choices.

Asih’s Her favorite drink is Diet Dr. Pepper.

Her forever family will provide for all of her needs. Asih’s family will be patient with her and love her unconditionally.

About Me

“I want a family and a home environment that will be ‘my refuge’ and be there for me,” said Asih.

To inquire about Asih, please contact Beverly Hutchins by clicking here.