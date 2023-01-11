Meet 14-year-old Devon

Devon is a healthy teenage boy with a fun, outgoing personality. He enjoys being playful and making jokes. His laugh is contagious, and he has a big smile that can light up the whole room.

This 14-year-old loves Pokémon cards and playing video games. Devon is a HUGE fan of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Future of the Family: Devon, 14

He also loves to read, play chess, and collect Legos.

Devon is really talented at drawing.

His favorite sports are football and basketball. Devon enjoys being outdoors and some of his favorite outdoor activities are riding bikes, swimming, and playing with animals.

Devon is very smart and loves to ask questions. He is detail oriented and likes for things to be done the way he likes it.

With a big imagination, Devon would love to be a Youtuber when he gets older.

Family Profile

Devon wants a loving family who is playful. He would love caring parents and to have siblings. Devon says he is ready to have a forever family.

He needs an understanding and patient family to help him transition into young adulthood.

To inquire about Devon, please click here to contact Brandi Sharer.