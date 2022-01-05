Future of the Family: 16-year-old Yani is ‘caring and thoughtful’

Profile

Ayanis, also known as ‘Yani’ is a creative teen with a bubbly personality! She loves to make jokes and has a big smile.

Ayanis enjoys doing make-up, listening to music, drawing and reading. She also enjoys playing video games, watching football and loves all movies.

Future of the Family: Yani, 16

Ayanis has a very kind and loving personality, and a big heart! She makes friends easily and is a good friend.

Her favorite foods include spaghetti, steak, and burritos.

She enjoys being outside, especially in the country, and likes to go hunting. Ayanis loves to relax and says she enjoys listening to the crickets when it is quiet.

Her favorite subject in school is algebra and is interested in studying animal science. She loves animals and says they are her favorite thing in the entire world. Her favorite animal is a lion.

Family Profile

Ayanis will do best in a family with patience and stability.

The family for her will be committed to helping her succeed in school. Ayanis requires a loving, positive family, as she can be sensitive.

The perfect family for Ayanis will help her reach her potential by guiding her and assisting her in overcoming challenges. She wishes to be adopted by a mom and a dad or a same sex couple.

About Me

I am a very kind and loving human being. I love to play video games and watch football. I make friends easily and have a bubbly personality

To inquire about Ayanis, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.