Meet 16-year-old Ashley and younger sister, 14-year-old Samantha

Ashley and Samantha are two sisters who very much want to be adopted together. Ashley is the older sister. She is very protective of Samantha and loves her sister, but as siblings they sometimes have their differences.

Future of the Family: (left to right) Samantha, 14, and Ashley, 16

A very caring and protective teen, Ashley is willing to try new things. Ashley loves to be outdoors, and likes to skateboard and roller skate. She gets along with others and makes friends easily. Ashley likes to play games and wants other to join in and play. She loves to be around animals and feels comforted with animals around. She likes to draw and is good at sketching.

Ashley likes attention, but always looks out for her younger sister. Ashley is very protective of younger kids. She loves to be around toddlers. She worked in the toddler room at camp, and decided she might want to take care of babies in the future. She tries to be everything to everyone and has to be reminded that she is enough just as she is.

This 16-year-old loves to be in the country and wants to live on a farm or ranch someday. She loves horses and farm animals. She loves to be around animals and feels comforted with animals around.

Ashley wants a family that will love her and take care of she and her sister. She wants a family that consists of a mom, a mom and dad, or even two moms. She wants to be loved and cared for forever. She is looking for a “Forever home,” one might say.

14-year-old Samantha is a very kind natured and loving child. Samantha is wanting a forever family. She is open to any family structure, she just wants to live in a small town or in the country. She wants to have lots of animals. Samantha’s favorite animals are horses and dogs. She wants to have pets.

Samantha likes to sew and has joined sewing groups. She’s even made quilts for others. She likes to do crafts and is very artistic. Samantha likes to save her drawings and art in a binder to compare to her past drawings.

Like her big sister Ashley, Samantha loves to skateboard and roller skate. She also likes to shop for new clothes and she likes wearing bright colors to match her personality.

Samantha does well in school. Her grades ae good and she likes to go to school. Sam loves to read books. She makes friends easily in school and other setting. She is a very trusting sole.

Family Profile

Ashley and Samantha are definitely loving sisters. They look out for each other and get along incredibly well. They love to be together and want to remain together forever. They are very attached and function their best when they are together. Each needs there space sometimes, but the love between them is remarkable.

Ashley tends to baby Samantha, even though Samantha is only two years younger. Ashley wants to know where her sister is at all times and stays close to her. Ashley is very protective of Samantha. Ashley is very caring and wants the best for her sister.

Samantha is getting older and recognizing her independence. She reminds her sister verbally that she is not her care giver, and she needs to just be a kid. Samantha always tries to help her sister be her best. Samantha has found her voice to her sister, and reminds her she can grow to be independent.

Ashley and Samantha love to hang out together. They both like to roller skate and sakteboard. They take out their boards and just interact, and challenge each other to be the best at boarding. The girls like to watch movies together. They will read to each other sometimes, but are getting older and getting their own likes and dislikes.

About Us

“We want a family can provide love and nurturing. We need a family can take care of us and always be there for us,” the sisters said. “We want a family that lives in the country with lots of farm animals.”

To inquire about Ashley and Samantha, please click here to contact Brandi Sharer.