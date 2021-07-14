‘I have a big heart and like to give hugs’ 12-year-old Jonathan looking for his forever home

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Jonathan is a sweet child with an infectious smile that is sure to melt your heart. He loves being active and likes to spend the day outside enjoying the sunshine.

Jonathan loves roller coasters and hopes his family will too. He wants someone to take his hand during the ride and laugh along with him through the excitement. For Jonathan, a day spent riding roller coasters would only be topped by a dinner at McDonald’s.

If you’re great at making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, you might just be the perfect fit for Jonathan, because those are his favorite! Jonathan also loves to play with Hot Wheels cars. His favorite color is red. He also enjoys video games and just having fun in general. Jonathan has a big heart. He said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up, because he “likes to take care of people.”

Family Profile

Jonathan is excited and nervous about the idea of finding a forever family. He may need some time to warm up to a new family, so a family that understands the importance of this and will be patient throughout the process is ideal. Jonathan really wants both a mom and a dad. He does best with strong parental role models.

He thrives when he receives positive attention and reinforcement. Jonathan needs this type of attention and support to help him through his schooling and interactions with peers. Jonathan can be sweet and affectionate. He enjoys being hugged and wants a family that is openly affectionate as well. He is open to siblings but will do best in a home with children near his age or older than he.

About Me

I have a big heart and I like to give hugs.

To inquire about Jonathan, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.