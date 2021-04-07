‘Loving and caring’ 11-year-old Bobby looking for his Forever Family

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Bobby is a very bright, loving, and caring child. He will benefit from a family that sets rules and boundaries.

Bobby is a cute and quirky boy who needs a loving and patient family. He has a vivid imagination and likes to joke around.

Bobby likes French fries and playing with dinosaur toys, and he enjoys attending church activities.

He enjoys being outdoors and camping; building models and riding bikes are a couple of his favorite activities. He has made vast improvements in recognizing his behaviors and learning appropriate ways to deal with them in a pro-social way.

Bobby can talk about his feelings and is learning ways to develop trust and healthy relationships.

Family Profile

Bobby will benefit from an active family who has a busy schedule and clear rules. He may enjoy living with a family that has land so he can be adventurous and ride his bike in open spaces.

Bobby will thrive in a family that can give him individualized attention. It might be best if Bobby is the youngest child in the home because of his desire to have individualized attention.

He will need to have his own room as well. Bobby will need ongoing support services as he transitions into his forever family.

About Me

“I am an outgoing and social boy who enjoys watching cartoons, playing with my tablet, attending school, community events, playing with dinosaurs, and I love horses. I am a very active kid and I like to play outside.”

To inquire about Bobby please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.