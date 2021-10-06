Sisters Ashley and Samantha looking for forever family to help them stay together

Ashley and Samantha are loving sisters. They look out for each other and get along incredibly well. They love to be together and want to remain together forever. They are very attached and function their best when they are together. Each needs their space sometimes but the love between them is remarkable. Ashley tends to baby Samantha even though Samantha is only two years younger. Ashley wants to know where her sister is at all times and stays close to her. Ashley is very protective of Samantha. Ashley is very caring and wants the best for her sister. Samantha is getting older and recognizing her independence. She reminds her sister verbally that she is not her caregiver and needs to just be a kid. Samantha always tries to help her sister be her best. Samantha has found her voice and reminds her sister that she is growing to be more independent increasingly each day. Ashley and Samantha love to hang out together. They both like to roller-skate and skateboard. They take out their boards and just interact and challenge each other to be the best at boarding. The girls like to watch movies together. They will read to each other sometimes but are getting older and getting their own likes and dislikes.

Family Profile

Their forever family will provide love and nurturing and keep them together. Their forever family will take care of them and always be there for them. Ashley and Samantha would both love to be adopted by a family who lives in the country with lots of farm animals.

About Us

We are sisters and love each other!

To inquire about Ashley and Samantha please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.