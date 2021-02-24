Sweet and intelligent 15-year-old Adriana looking for her ‘Forever Family’

Profile

Adriana is a sweet and intelligent youth. She loves to be at home, but she has a very extroverted personality.

Adriana enjoys reading books, writing, and solving puzzles. When she isn’t indoors, she loves playing volleyball and hopes to join the school team in the future. Adriana is like many teenage girls who like to be independent and excel in everyday tasks.

Adriana looks forward to going fishing, camping, and making s’mores with her forever family. She is excited to go on new adventures and create long-lasting memories with her family. Adriana would like to attend church with her family and make it a priority to always treat each other with respect and love.

Family Profile

Adriana will thrive in a home with a single mother or two-parent household where there are firm boundaries and expectations set.

She will benefit from parents who are supportive of her trying new things and respecting her views. Adriana’s forever family will hear her out and consider her opinions.

She is eager to be adopted and hopes her family celebrates holidays and birthdays together. Adriana wouldn’t mind having siblings to play with and a dog or two would be extra fun!

About Me

I’m caring, loving, and sweet. Ready for our next adventure!

To inquire about Adriana, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.