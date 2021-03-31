‘Sweet and loving’ 12-year-old Collins looking for her Forever Family

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Collins is a very sweet and loving girl. She loves to do arts, crafts, and draw. Collins is a smart child who does well in school.

She enjoys outdoor activities, such as camping, fishing, and hiking. Collins likes all things girly, like make-up and having her hair done. She likes to eat sweets but also likes healthy food as well.

Collins loves sports, and she loves to be involved in gymnastics and softball. She also enjoys reading, writing, and photography. Collins is known for taking on a motherly role and trying to mother everyone. She is always trying to make people laugh.

FAMILY PROFILE

The ideal family for Collins will give her encouragement, motivation, and love through good and bad times. They will understand her and know that she will have failures and triumphs throughout life, and will guide her to be the best person she can be. She would like to be the eldest sibling in the home. Collins looks forward to being part of a loving family who will be with her forever.

ABOUT ME

I am very silly and sweet!

To inquire about Collins, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org