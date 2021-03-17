Three siblings who ‘love to be together’ looking for forever home

Profile

Siblings Viktor, Michael, and Monica love spending time together. They are very bonded with one another and are each other’s support system. They have different personalities, but all come together and mesh well. The children love to socialize. They like socializing with their peers and with each other. Many activities the children engage in , involves them engaging with each other. All the siblings have their strengths and weaknesses. Each sibling is able to fill in where one may lack. They love to be very active and like to be engaged. They enjoy activities outside and within the community. Some of their favorite activities include swimming, riding their bikes, playing games with each other, and attending events. All the siblings are affectionate and are learning to be more independent. Each sibling takes on roles at the home to show their independence.

Family Profile

Their forever family will interact well with multiple children. Their forever family will enjoy going out and participating within the community activities. Their forever family will able to care for a child with behavioral concerns as they arise. Their family will provide a structured environment but also be supportive and caring to the children. They desire to have a family who is affectionate, supportive, caring, understanding, and patient. Having a family that can engage the children and keep them on task is very important. One of the most important things for the children would be that they are placed together in the same home. The children are very bonded and are support systems for each other.

About Us

We love to be together. We want to play games and be outside