Roye earns second ASC Golfer of the Week award

RICHARDSON, Texas – Senior Lane Roye earned his second American Southwest Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week award of the fall Wednesday, sharing the honor with Hank Crain of East Texas Baptist.

Roye led all ASC performers at the Rhodes College Fall Classic at Tunica National Golf Course last weekend, tying for 13th.

He shot a 1-over par 217, with under par rounds of 71 (-1) and 70 (-2) in rounds two and three.

The long par 5s were friendly to Roye, as he shot 5-under on those holes. Overall, he carded 12 birdies.

This is the third career Golfer of the Week award for Roye.

McMurry is back on the course October 21-22 for the ASC Preview at The Hideout Golf Club in Brownwood, Texas.