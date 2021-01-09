5 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Taylor County, 172 positive cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five new COVID-19-related deaths and 172 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 172 new cases, 62 are from PCR tests and 110 are from antigen tests.

The latest deaths reported include a male in his 90s, a female in her 80s, two males in their 80s, and a male in his 70s.

Ninety-eight patients recovered, 121 remain hospitalized as of Friday afternoon. According to the City of Abilene, updated hospitalization numbers have not been received for 1/9/21.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 12,043 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,246 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: