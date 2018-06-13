Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Black History Month
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Texas family has a warning
Top Stories
California police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on bus
Kobe and Gigi Bryant mural in Austin vandalized again with word ‘rapist’
Peanut pill offers hope to allergy sufferers
The best and worst of Super Bowl ads
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
2020 UIL realignment for the Big Country
Top Stories
2020 Super Bowl: Mahomes catches fire late, leads Chief to 31-20 comeback win
Wildcats bounce back at home, 72-58 over Cardinals
ACU Women fall at home to UIW in nailbiter, 71-70
Williams tallies double-double in loss to Tornados
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 31 de Enero, 2020
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilene – 30 de Enero, 2020
Top Stories
EEUU envía a solicitantes de asilo brasileños a México
EEUU: Encuentran túnel fronterizo más largo hasta la fecha
Trump celebra nuevo acuerdo comercial con México y Canadá
Telemundo Abilínea – 29 de Enero,2020
KTAB 4U
Community
Why Buy Local
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
Event Calendar
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
When will there be a coronavirus vaccine? 5 questions answered
CDC: New virus’s risk for U.S. public remains low
Are you in danger of catching the coronavirus? 5 questions answered
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline
Latest Coronavirus Video
WHO Declares Health Emergency
Second U.S. Case of Coronavirus Confirmed
WHO: Virus outbreak is 'emergency in China'
Chicago woman with coronavirus in good condition
Health Ministry:Virus seems less serious than SARS
More Coronavirus Headlines
The science behind the Coronavirus outbreak in China
Too soon to tell if new virus as dangerous as SARS
Don't Miss
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss