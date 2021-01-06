1 in 5 patients at Hendrick Health System COVID-19 positive, more than one month of ‘uncontrolled transmission’ reported

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health System gave an update on COVID-19 in the Abilene area Wednesday afternoon as the number of hospitalized patients continues to climb.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rob Wiley released a video with the update, saying the local Trauma Service Area – which includes Abilene and most counties in the Big Country – is experiencing a hospitalization rate of 22%.

This means that 1 out of every 5 patients admitted to Hendrick Health System currently has COVID-19.

There are more than 150 COVID-19 positive patients across all Hendrick Health System campuses, and positivity rate is even more concentrated in the ICU.

Dr. Wiley says that 39 of the 68 patients in ICU have COVID-19, and 49 ICU patients are on ventilators.

ER wait times are also affected by the ongoing pandemic, according to Dr. Wiley, who says 16 patients are currently waiting for a free bed in the ER, and some have been waiting for as long as 12 hours.

Although the situation is bleak, Dr. Wiley says there is still hope with more citizens getting the COVID-19 vaccine each day.

And in the meantime, he says the public can continue to be vigilant by wearing masks and social distancing.

