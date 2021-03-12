1 new COVID-19 related death, 16 positives reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sixteen COVID-19 cases and one additional death have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 16 new cases, 7 are from PCR tests and 9 are from antigen tests.

The newest death is a male in his 80s.

Sixteen patients recovered, but 15 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,284 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 391 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: