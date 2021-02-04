1 new COVID-19-related death reported in Taylor County, 71 positive cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One new COVID-19-related death and 71 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 71 new cases, 40 are from PCR tests and 31 are from antigen tests.

The latest death reported is a female in her 80s. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County is now 286.

One hundred thirty-eight patients recovered, but 52 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,601 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 1,871 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: