1 new COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 103 positive cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One new COVID-19-related deaths and 103 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 103 new cases, 49 are from PCR tests and 54 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new death reported is a male in his 80s with preexisting conditions.

Seventy-eight patients recovered, but 106 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 10,404 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,461 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

