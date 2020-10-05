10 new COVID-19 cases, 7 recoveries reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Ten new cases of COVID-19 and 7 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 10 new cases, 0 are from PCR tests and 10 are from antigen tests.

Seven patients recovered, but 26 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 3159 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

Latest Posts: