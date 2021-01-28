112 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One hundred twelve new COVID-19-related cases and one additional death have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 112 new cases, 57 are from PCR tests and 55 are from antigen tests.

The latest death reported is a female in her 70s.

One hundred fifty-five patients recovered, but 63 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,214 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,351 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: