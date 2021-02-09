12 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twelve new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 12 new cases, 2 are from PCR tests and 10 are from antigen tests.

“One hundred five patients recovered, but 39 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,749 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 1,662 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: