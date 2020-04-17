126 total positive COVID-19 tests in Abilene, 34 from AbiMar Foods

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A total of 126 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Abilene, 34 of whom are employed at AbiMar foods.
The City of Abilene has administered 1,761 COVID-19 tests, most of which have been negative. However, results from 383 tests are still pending.
Two COVID-19 patients have died in Abilene but 12 have recovered. Most patients are currently in self-isolation at home, though some are hospitalized. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.
Monday morning, the City of Abilene will be holding a press conference to discuss testing that’s taking place at AbiMar foods, which has closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees.
As of Friday afternoon, 511 AbiMar employees have been tested, and 189 of those tests are still pending.
Disability Resources, Inc. has also had several cases, one of which has been fatal, and the City of Abilene confirmed a Southwest Drive Walmart employee and customer tested positive for the virus earlier this month.
The City says no further tracing information regarding where positive COVID-19 patients worked and visited within the Abilene community will be released, unless health officials feel it is warranted.
A Limited Shelter in Place Order is currently in effect through April 30, shutting down non-essential businesses and only permitting people to leave their homes for essential activities.
The demographic information of the 12 new positive cases not from AbiMar foods is as follows:
- Case 81: F, 40s, self-isolated, pending
- Case 82: M, 50s, self-isolated, pending
- Case 83: M, 0-19, self-isolated, pending
- Case 84: F, 40s, self-isolated, pending
- Case 85: F, 20s, self-isolated, pending
- Case 86: F, 50s, self-isolated, pending
- Case 87: F, 0-19, self-isolated, pending
- Case 88: F, 50s, self-isolated, pending
- Case 89: F, 50s, self-isolated, pending
- Case 90: M, 20s, self-isolated, pending
- Case 91: F, 50s, self-isolated, pending
- Case 92: F, 90s, self-isolated, pending
