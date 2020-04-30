13 Abilene police officers positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A total of 13 Abilene police officers have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Two new cases were added to their total of 11 earlier this week.

All affected officers and staff members they have been in close contact with are being self-quarantined until they are tested for the virus and confirmed negative.

There has also been an outbreak at the Abilene Fire Department, with 36 of their team members testing positive for COVID-19.

As of Thursday afternoon, the City of Abilene reported 319 total cases of COVID-19, including 5 fatalities.

