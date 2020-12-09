130th COVID-19 related death reported in Taylor County, 145 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One new COVID-19 related death and 145 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 145 new cases, 91 are from PCR tests and 54 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest death is a female in her 70s, and it’s unknown if she had pre-existing health conditions.

One hundred thirty-nine patients recovered, but 108 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 9,117 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,617 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

