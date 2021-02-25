14 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fourteen new COVID-19 cases and 6 additional deaths have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 14 new cases, 3 are from PCR tests and 11 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the latest deaths are two males in their 90s, a male in his 80s, a male and female in their 70s, and a male in his 40s.

Sixty-four patients recovered, but 27 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,062 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 738 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: