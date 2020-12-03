145 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 167 recoveries

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One hundred forty-five new positive COVID-19 cases and 167 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 145 new cases, 67 are from PCR tests and 78 are from antigen tests.

One hundred sixty-seven patients recovered, but 116 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 8,463 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,806 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

