154 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One hundred fifty-four new COVID-19-related cases and two additional deaths have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 154 new cases, 110 are from PCR tests and 44 are from antigen tests.

The latest deaths reported are a male in his 70s and a female in her 80s.

Seventy-six patients recovered, but 63 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,330 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,382 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: