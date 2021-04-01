16 new COVID-19 cases, 8 recoveries reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sixteen COVID-19 cases and 8 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 16 cases, 6 came from PCR tests, and 10 came from antigen tests. Currently, there are 9 people hospitalized.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,405 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 156 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: