162nd COVID-19 related death reported in Taylor County, 145 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 162nd COVID-19-related death and 145 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 145 new cases, 64 are from PCR tests and 81 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new death reported is a female in her 70s with preexisting health conditions.

Sixty-six patients recovered, but 110 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 9,638 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,587 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

