16th COVID-19-related death, 24 new cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 16th COVID-19-related death and 24 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 24 new cases, 19 are from PCR tests and 5 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest death was a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

Thirty-four patients recovered, but 38 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1627 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphics below: