170 COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor County over past two days, 70 patients hospitalized

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There have been 170 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Taylor County over the past two days, and 70 patients are currently hospitalized.

Statistics released by the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District show 107 of the new cases were reported October 11 and 63 were reported October 12.

No deaths were reported either day, but 57 of the cases were among children.

The juvenile cases are spread pretty evenly among all ages 0-19. 8 cases were reported in prekindergarten, 19 cases were reported in elementary school, 16 cases were reported in middle school, and 14 cases were reported in high school.

One thousand, five hundred fifty-six cases of COVID-19 remain active in Taylor County.

Hendrick Health System says that of their 70 hospitalized patients, 64 are in Abilene and 6 are in Brownwood. Nearly one third of all the patients are currently in ICU.