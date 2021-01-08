174 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor County, 129 hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A total of 174 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 174 new cases, 59 are from PCR tests and 115 are from antigen tests.

Seventy-four patients recovered, but 129 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 11,871 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,176 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: