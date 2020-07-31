17th COVID-19-related death, 19 new cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 17th COVID-19-related death and 19 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 19 new cases, 9 are from PCR tests and 10 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest death was a female in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

Fifty-four patients recovered, but 29 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1646 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: