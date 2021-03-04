18 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eighteen new COVID-19 cases and 14 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 18 new cases, 14 are from PCR tests and 4 are from antigen tests.

Fourteen patients recovered, but 13 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,222 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 599 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: