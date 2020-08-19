18 positive cases, 1 death connected to COVID-19 outbreak at Abilene assisted living facility

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eighteen positive cases and one death have been connected to a COVID-19 outbreak at an Abilene assisted living facility.

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District says the positive tests and death were recorded Northern Oaks Living & Rehabilitation Center on the 2700 block of Old Anson Road Tuesday.

A press release reveals the deceased patient, a male in his 80s with pre-existing conditions, is Tayor County’s 26th death from the virus.

Northern Oaks became aware of a possible outbreak this weekend after receiving information that a staff member was positive.

At first, only residents and staff members believed to be infected were tested, but after five additional positive cases were found, all residents were tested.

Out of 55 tests administered, 18 were positive. Northern Oaks says most of the patients are asymptomatic and feel well.

“Northern Oaks staff then worked to further isolate the COVID-19 positive patients into a separate part of the facility,” according to a press release.

Continued measures from the Health Department and Staff are in place to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at Northern Oaks.

