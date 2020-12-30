185 positive cases, 1 new COVID-19 related death reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One hundred eighty-five positive cases and one new COVID-19 related death have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 185 new cases, 69 are from PCR tests and 116 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new death reported is a female in her 80s with pre-existing conditions.

One hundred one patients recovered, but 138 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 11,105 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,225 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

Latest Posts: