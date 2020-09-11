2 COVID-19 related deaths, 22 new cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two COVID-19 related deaths and 22 new cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 22 new cases, 12 are from PCR tests and 10 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths were a female in her 80s and a female in her 70s, both with underlying health conditions.

Twenty patients recovered, but 20 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2615 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: