2 new cases of COVID-19 in the city of San Angelo; a total of 5

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As of March 29, 2020 at 2 P.M. the city of San Angelo has confirmed 2 more positive cases of COVID-19.

The 3rd positive case in San Angelo was confirmed on March 27th. She is a woman in her 30’s who contracted the disease by community spread. Now, the city of San Angelo is stating that 2 more of her family members have contracted the disease as well. Of the 2 new positive cases, one is a male in his 30’s and the other is a young boy. They are currently isolated.

We will continue to provide more information on the current COVID-19 standings in Tom Green County