2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 117 cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19 related deaths and 117 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 117 new cases, 19 are from PCR tests and 98 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths are a man in his 60s and man in his 80s, both with pre-existing health conditions.

Thirty-eight patients recovered, but 42 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 4,629 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

Latest Posts: