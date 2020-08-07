2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 17 new cases, 71 recoveries in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Latest coronavirus numbers from Abilene and Taylor County show two new deaths related to the virus, 17 new cases and a whopping 71 recoveries.

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District on Friday reported 9 new PCR-tested cases and 8 new antigen-tested cases. The cumulative total for the year in Taylor County is now 1,738 cases.

The two new deaths consisted of a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s, both with pre-existing conditions. The average age of death, according to the health district, is 72. This brings the total mumber of deaths in the county to 23.

Hospitalizations in Taylor County are now at 32. Of those 32, 18 are residents of the county and 14 are not.

Seventy-one additional people were marked as recovered in the newly released data. The total of recovered patients is now 851.